"Statements aren't aggressive": Kneecap responds to Sharon Osbourne's criticism of his Coachella performance

Washington DC [US], April 24 : Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap have responded to the criticisms over their controversial performance at Coachella 2025, after Sharon Osbourne called for them to have their US working visas revoked, reported Deadline.

The Irish hip hop met fierce criticism from several quarters, including Osbourne and Fox News, after their performance at Coachella's Sonora stage included projections of 'f*** Israel' and 'free Palestine' and other messages of protest against U.S. support of the Israel-Hamas war, reported Deadline.

After being approached for comment by the BBC News Northern Ireland over the backlash, the band Kneecap said, as quoted by Deadline, "Statements aren't aggressive, murdering 20,000 children is though."

The response of the band came after reality TV star and wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne said Kneecap should not have included "aggressive political statements" in their set, reported Deadline.

"Music's primary purpose is to unite people. It should not be a venue for promoting terrorist organisations or spreading hate," added Osbourne while demanding that the US authorities revoke their working visas, as quoted by Deadline.

While the band is also garnering support for their repulsive actions against the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Kneecap has also received several death threats for their actions.

According to Deadline, the trio's manager, Daniel Lambert, told Irish radio that the band received praise for their actions, but also a number of death threats that were "too severe to get into."

After the performance, the band shared the projections of their performance on their X handle, which included quotes like F*** Israel. Free Palestine.

"Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government, who arm and funds Israel despite their war crimes," wrote Kneecap.

Some uncensored messaging to Coachella 🤝🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/WbHZBrCZl5— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 19, 2025

According to Deadline, headliners for Coachella 2025 include Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, also featuring performances by Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla Sign, Misfits, Prodigy, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Eat World.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor