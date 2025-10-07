"Stay away from distractions...": Ayushmann Khurrana shares a piece of advice for youth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way in his career. From his early days as a radio jockey to becoming one of the industry's most bankable stars, his journey stands as a shining example of what dedication and talent can help an outsider achieve in Indian cinema.

Today, Ayushmann serves as a role model for countless youngsters, especially aspiring actors. And guess what? The 'Andhadhun' star has shared golden advice for them while speaking withon the sidelines of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Always respect your parents. I believe self-awareness is essential for success and moving forward. Work hard on yourself. Be disciplined," he emphasised.

Ayushmann also urged the youth to stay away from distractions if possible.

"Stay away from bad habits. True success lies in mastering control over your senses. If you stay away from distractions, whether it is social media or drugs, alcohol...I believe a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind and that, to me, is the true measure of success," he added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann is all set to come up with 'Thamma' this Diwali.

'Thamma' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

Ayushmann described 'Thamma' as one of his biggest films in terms of scale.

"Thamma is my biggest film yet in terms of scale, budget, and release. It's also my first film premiering at a festival, and it's coming out this Diwali. It's a grand family entertainer..The story is inspired by Betaal," he shared.

Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the film.

