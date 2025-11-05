"Stay blessed with all love": Virat Kohli receives birthday wishes from brother Vikas, sister Bhawna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : As star cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today, heartfelt wishes have been pouring in from across the globe. Along with fans and fellow cricketers, his family members also joined in to shower him with love and warm birthday greetings.

Kohli's brother, Vikas, and sister, Bhawna, penned adorable birthday messages on their respective Instagram handles.

Vikas shared a picture of Virat and Anushka and wrote, "Happy birthday bhai...stay blessed with all happiness and love."

Bhawna shared a beautiful picture of Virat with his niece and nephews.

"Grace in your heart, light in your soul Happy birthday," she captioned the post.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took to X to wish his senior on his 37th birthday, saying, "Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai. Keep shining and inspiring always."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a nostalgic video capturing Kohli's journey from his early days to his modern-day dominance, featuring several moments of the duo together."Once a King, always a King. Happy birthday @imVkohli! Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!" Yuvraj said.

Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh too sent his wishes on his Instagram story, "Janamdin Mubarak paji. God bless."

Since bursting onto the international cricket scene back in 2008 as a chubby-faced teenager from the streets of West Delhi, the veteran batter has reached a stratosphere in world cricket that few have achieved, accumulating a mix of personal and team accomplishments that could leave almost any major cricketer from his time envious.

