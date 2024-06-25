Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan's new dreamy love ballad 'Chahun' shells Yash Raj movie vibes

Mumbai, June 25 Singers Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan unveiled their new dreamy romantic song titled 'Chahun' on Tuesday and opened up about their first "fun" collaboration.

The three-minute, 21-second song is an effervescent love song that evokes feelings of romance and makes you fall in love all over again.

The music video is set against a stunning backdrop of snow-capped peaks and a clear blue sky, and features Stebin alongside Sargun Kaur Luthra, giving total Yash Raj movie vibes.

As they chase each other through the snow, the camera captures the vastness of the scenery, symbolising the boundless love they share.

Composed by Harsh Kargeti, this love song is poised to fill your heart with the sweet feeling of newfound love.

'Chahun' will make you feel like skipping through a field of wildflowers with your soulmate.

This beautiful composition, combined with Stebin and Neeti's vocals, creates a melody that will resonate deeply with anyone who listens.

Speaking about the song, Stebin, who is known for his tracks like 'Mera Mehboob', 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hai', and 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', shared: "Working with Neeti and Harsh on 'Chahun' has been a fun experience. This is our first-ever collaboration, and the fact that it has turned out to be the perfect love song for this season fills me with the utmost joy. I really hope everyone loves the track and makes some interesting reels to it."

Neeti, who is known for her tracks like 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Jiya Re', 'Nazar Laaye', and 'Nainowale Ne', said: "I am very excited about the song 'Chahun'. It's a beautiful ballad. Also, the first time singing together with Stebin and collaborating with him, Harsh (the composer), and Samay (the writer) has been a wonderful experience. This is my first song with VYRL Originals, and I believe the song has already got a great response on reels. I hope everyone enjoys the track as much as we did while recording it."

The song is available on the VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

