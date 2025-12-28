Stebin Ben on lending voice to Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Singer Stebin Ben lent his voice to a patriotic song that played in the background of the teaser for Salman Khan-starrer 'Battle of Galwan'.

This marks an important milestone for Stebin Ben, as Battle of Galwan becomes his first song for a Salman Khan film.

Talking about his contribution to the film, Stebin in a press note said, "This project holds a very special place in my heart. Lending my voice for Salman Bhai's movie is a dream I've carried since the very beginning of my journey. To see it finally come alive feels surreal, and I'm deeply grateful for the music, the trust, and the opportunity to be part of something so powerful."

Stebin also shared the update on his Instagram, garnering a shout-out from his girlfriend, Nupur Sanon.

"Here's my voice for bhai on his birthday. A dream I carried from the very beginning of my career finally came true. My song teaser for Salman bhai for #BattleofGalwan Happy birthday Salman bhai, love you lots. #BattleofGalwan Teaser Out now," he posted.

Reacting to the post, Nupur commented, "Proud proud proud!"

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Lovvvveeee."

The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

