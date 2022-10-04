Stebin Ben to perform with DJ Chetas at 'Cruise Control'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Singer Stebin Ben, who is known for hit numbers such as 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and 'Qatra', is set to perform at 'Cruise Control', which is touted to be India's biggest cruise festival.

The festival will be held from October 8 through October 10, at high seas, off the Mumbai coast.

Talking about the same, Stebin said in a statement: "This is going to be an amazing cruise experience for everyone who is coming for the event, because this is happening for the second time and this time the lineup looks very big and extremely exciting since there are so many good international and Bollywood artistes."

He further mentioned, "I am one of the artists who is performing there and what makes it even more special is being on (the) cruise for two nights, which has so many talented artists, there are sea facing rooms which are very luxurious and you get a luxury experience of food, drinks and watching these amazing artists while you get to enjoy with them."

With 48 hours of uninterrupted music spanning across genres such as Bollywood, Techno, and House, attendees will be able to cruise through the weekend with lip-smacking cuisines, groovy live sets, thrilling on-board adventures and panoramic seascapes.

DJ Chetas, who will also perform along with Stebin on the cruise, said: "With each edition it has just got better! The energy is incredible, it feels like we're all part of one musical community and everyone wants to forget about the world and just have a great time. Excited to be working with Team Innovation and Sunburn once again, this one's going to be super special."

Organised by Sunburn in partnership with Team Innovation, the festival features a stellar line up of music which also includes artistes such as Edu Imbernon and Le Twins.

