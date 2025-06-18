'Step Up 2' choreographer Dave Scott passes away

Washington DC [US], June 18 : Choreographer Dave Scott, who worked on Step Up 2 and 3 as well as 'So You Think You Can Dance,' passed away at the age of 52, reported Deadline.

As per Deadline, the choreographer's close ones shared a note after his demise on Tuesday through Dave Scott's Instagram handle.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness and spirit. During this difficult time we are doing our best to honor his memory in the way he deserves with love, dignity and respect. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to contribute towards memorial arrangements and helping us celebrate Dave Scott's life in a meaningful way, with a celebration of life," read the post.

'So You Think You Can Dance' alum Comfort Fedoke shared a tribute post for the choreographer after his demise.

She wrote, "My heart is heavy... really heavy ...but I'm beyond blessed to have gotten to know the man who was one of the people who first inspired me to dance. His work moved me before I ever met him. @theofficialdavescott."

She further said, "What makes this loss even more profound is that Dave was the one who created the routine Forevera piece I danced with big bro Stephen (rest in power). That was my bridge to knowing Dave on a personal level & the beginning of a creative relationship I'll always cherish... And now... I find myself singing Forever again, but this time for you, Dave."

Scott got his start choreographing films like 'Good Burger', 'You Got Served', and its sequel, 'Take It to the Streets'.

In 2005, he worked on Coach Carter, starring Samuel L. Jackson. That led to work on Stomp the Yard and Prom Night, reported Deadline.

His most high-profile project was undoubtedly So You Think You Can Dance, which he worked on between 2008 and 2015.

