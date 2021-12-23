Stephanie Beatriz: Mirabel of 'Encanto' reminds me of myself at her age

Mumbai, Dec 23 For actor Stephanie Beatriz, who has lent her voice to Mirabel Madrigal - the lead character of 'Encanto' - the portrayal came naturally as she could relate to Mirabel having lived the experiences similar to the character.

This allowed her to revisit old places in her subconscious and sketch up a voice performance that blends seamlessly with the visuals.

Commenting on the same, Stephanie said, "Mirabel reminds me of myself at her age -headstrong yet unsure, full of wonder and imagination but sometimes held back by self-doubt. She's funny, awkward and brave. She's also very much a classic Disney heroine, and yet she's a new iteration of that classic. Plus the glasses!"

In addition to Stephanie, other artistes too have voiced the characters, the names include Tony Award-winning actor John Leguizamo co-starring as Bruno Madrigal, Diane Guerrero voicing the character of Jane and Maria Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma Madrigal.

The animated musical fantasy comedy will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor