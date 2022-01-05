Stephanie Matto quits her high paying fart selling job after heart scare

Reality TV star Stephanie Matto who earned a living by selling her farts in a jar has decided to quit her bizzare job. The Connecticut resident had gained international recognition after appearing on the reality show “90 Day Fiancé” and later started her own YouTube channel, wrote books and founded an X-rated subscription site called Unfiltrd. But after making $200,000 in sales, the influencer has announced her retirement when she passed one too many and got the wind knocked out of her, Jam Press reported. Matto was rushed to a hospital with chest pains she feared were symptoms of a heart attack, according to the outlet. After undergoing a battery of tests, including blood work and an EKG, Matto was told that her pain was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.

I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments,” Matto told Jam Press. “I was overdoing it.” The self-proclaimed “fartrepreneuer” had squeezed out up to 50 jars’ worth of farts a week to keep up with demand – and even added protein shakes to her diet to make them more pungent.“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black-bean soup,” she said.“I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart,” Matto told Jam Press. “And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack,” she said. “It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains,” Matto told the outlet, adding that she did not tell docs about her rear racket. “I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business,” she said. Stephanie Matto made more than Rs 1 crore by selling her farts. She began selling her farts back in November, after receiving requests on the adult-content site Unfiltrd. In a TikTok video, she revealed that she earned over $50,000 (approximately Rs 38 lakh) in just one week by selling 97 jars of fart.