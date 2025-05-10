Stephen Allen starrer 'Suits' spin-off 'Suits LA' cancelled after one season

Washington DC [US], May 10 : The highly anticipated spin-off of Suits titled 'Suits LA' has been cancelled at NBC after just one season, reported Variety.

The expansion of the "Suits" universe was originally launched on NBC in February. The cast includes Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg.

Many original 'Suits' cast members also made appearances in the series, including Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and David Constabile.

The show had a lot of buzz behind it going into the premiere, given the popularity of the first season of Suits. However, 'Suits LA' failed to match that hype, with the show making only a small dent in the ratings and drawing mostly negative reviews upon its debut, reported Variety.

The official logline of the show reads,

"Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved," as quoted by Variety.

'Suits' creator Aaron Korsh created the series and serves as executive producer.

This is the latest cancellation that the cable network NBC has announced, going ahead of their upfront presentation in New York on May 12, reported Variety.

'Suits LA' now joins fellow drama 'The Irrational' as well as comedies 'Lopez vs. Lopez' and 'Night Court.'

