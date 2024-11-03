"Stepping into negative character was challenging...": Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 7 years of 'Ittefaq'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : As murder mystery 'Ittefaq' completed 7 years today since its release, actor Sidharth Malhotra recalled how stepping into a negative character was challenging and out of his comfort zone.

Sidharth re-shared the post of fan on her Instagram story.

He wrote, "Loved playing the unique and complex role of Vikram Sethi! Stepping into a negative character was challenging, fun and out of my comfort zone. Big thanks to the team for making it happen! Celebrating all the memories #7yearsofittefaq."

The murder mystery is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1979 film of the same name and the new version is directed by Abhay Chopra, BR Chopra's grandson, who produced the original film 'Ittefaq'.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as police officer, who is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses, who are also the prime suspects.

The suspects - Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra), an acclaimed writer and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), a young homemaker, have different narratives about the events of that fateful night.

The movie, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, was released on November 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

