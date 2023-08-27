Steve Harvey apologises over his ‘negative’ tweet about comedians

Los Angeles [US], August 27 : Television host Steve Harvey recently faced backlash over his tweet about comedians who are not funny "at all".

As per US-based news portal Page Six, the post, which was shared on his page last week, asked followers to name a comedian they don't "find funny at all."

And now Taking to Instagram, Harvey issued an apology to his fans, claiming an employee posted a tweet from the actor’s official Twitter page.

“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative,” he began in a minute-long video message posted to Twitter Friday.

“I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about, ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’”

He rhetorically asked, “Why would I do something like that? That doesn’t even make no damn sense.”

The “Family Feud” host, 66, added that he would never tweet anything like that because his “whole brand is to be motivational.”

“You don’t know where these young people at in they career, man,” he added.

“They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done anything like that.”

Harvey, who said he stopped his fishing trip to share this PSA, said the August 19 tweet, which has been deleted after being viewed more than one million times, “pissed” him off.

Harvey has also been in the headlines over his troubled relationship with his wife Marjorie.

