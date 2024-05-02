Steve Martin excited about season 4 of 'Only Murders In The Building'

Washington [US], May 2 : Comedic legend Steve Martin has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming fourth season of the hit series 'Only Murders In The Building.'

Currently in production in New York City, Martin has shared his excitement, calling the season "wild and crazy" and hinting at its star-studded nature, People magazine reported.

Speaking to People magazine, Martin revealed, "It's star-studded. And I'm going to say we're about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season."

He further added, "We think it could be one of our best seasons. Although they're all flawless."

In the new season, viewers can expect the trio of amateur sleuths: Charles (played by Martin), Oliver (portrayed by Martin Short), and Mabel (played by Selena Gomez), to delve deeper into the mystery surrounding the murder of Sazz.

This season will also witness the return of acclaimed actors Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, alongside a fresh ensemble cast featuring Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Molly Shannon.

With its mix of seasoned performers and new faces, 'Only Murders In The Building' promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

As production continues and details emerge, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated fourth season.

