Steven Seagal’s 'Steameroller Productions' Partners with G7 Films’ Vikas Verma for Exciting India-US Film Venture

Hollywood's renowned actor and producer Steven Seagal, through his production company "Steameroller Steven Seagal Productions," has announced an international partnership with Vikas Verma of G7 Films in India. The aim of this collaboration, involving Steven Seagal, Dominic Seagal, and Vikas Verma, is to create new opportunities in the film industries of both India and the USA, producing global-quality films. The partnership will focus on action and thriller genres, in line with Steven Seagal's signature style, while also emphasizing Indian cultural elements in the projects.

Steamroller Steven Seagal Productions has officially rolled into India!

Honoured to collaborate with the legendary #StevenSeagal and #DominicSeagal through #SteamrollerProductions.

Steven Seagal made this announcement on his X account, stating, "Steameroller Steven Seagal Productions is now officially entering India! Steven Seagal and Dominic Seagal have partnered with Vikas Verma of G7 Films to bring impactful stories to Indian audiences. This collaboration is a significant step toward giving a new direction to the legacy of action films in the Indian film industry."

Vikas Verma responded to Seagal's post, expressing his excitement. He stated, "It is a great honor to collaborate with legends like Steven Seagal and Dominic Seagal through Steameroller Steven Productions. Together with actor Dhruv Verma, we are crafting stories filled with action, emotion, and global relevance that will stand the test of time."

This partnership is expected to bring forth exciting and impactful cinema to both Indian and global audiences.