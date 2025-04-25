Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag' gets OTT release date, set to stream on this platform

Washington DC [US], April 25 : Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller 'Black Bag' has finally got an OTT release date for the viewers who missed its theatrical experience.

'Black bag' is set to stream exclusively on Peacock on May 2, reported Deadline.

It is written by David Koepp and features Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan, and Tom Burke in lead roles.

According to the outlet, the movie 'Black Bag' follows the story of intelligence agents George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and his beloved wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett).

When Kathryn is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test - loyalty to his marriage or his country, reported Deadline.

The film was originally released in theatres on March 14.

Despite huge names attached to the film, the movie underperformed at the global box office. The film's lacklustre box office draw has Soderbergh concerned about the future of cinema.

Soderbergh believes that the inability of mid-level budget, star-driven movies to attract audiences over 25 is a negative trend for the industry.

"If a mid-level budget, star-driven movie can't seem to get people over the age of 25 years old to come out to theatres if that's truly a dead zone then that's not a good thing for movies," he said in an interview, as quoted by Deadline.

The director worries that this trend will limit opportunities for filmmakers who want to make movies for grown-ups.

"What's gonna happen to the person behind me who wants to make this kind of film?" he asked, as per Deadline.

Soderbergh even suggested that some of his best-known films, like 'Erin Brockovich' and 'Traffic,' might not get made today.

Soderbergh is currently editing his upcoming film, 'The Christophers,' a black comedy starring Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor