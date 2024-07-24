Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag' spy drama to release in 2025

Washington [US], July 24 : Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's upcoming spy drama, 'Black Bag' has got a release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller by the director of 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape' is slated to hit theatres on March 14 next year as confirmed by Focus Features.

The film, written by David Koepp, promises a star-studded cast led by acclaimed actors Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

Joining Blanchett and Fassbender in pivotal roles are Rege-Jean Page, known for his breakout performance in 'Bridgerton', Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, and Pierce Brosnan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ensemble cast reflects the depth and intrigue expected from a Soderbergh production.

Produced by Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs, 'Black Bag' marks a significant collaboration for Soderbergh, known for his eclectic filmography ranging from heist thrillers to thought-provoking dramas.

The screenplay, crafted by David Koepp, promises to deliver a compelling narrative woven with espionage and suspense, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to 'Black Bag', Soderbergh's supernatural tale 'Presence', also scripted by Koepp, is set for release under Neon.

Soderburgh's films have garnered fourteen Academy Award nominations, winning five.

His repertoire of films include 'Erin Brockovich', 'Gray's Anatomy' and the Ocean's trilogy among others.

Focus Features, meanwhile, is gearing up for a busy slate at The Toronto International Film Festival with other notable titles, including the Vatican-set political thriller 'Conclave' and the animated biographical film 'Piece by Piece', centred around Pharrell Williams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor