Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag' trailer out now

Washington [US], December 17 : The trailer for a spy thriller film 'Black Bag' is out now. It is written by David Koepp and features Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan, and Tom Burke.

Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett play dangerous spy games in the first trailer for Steven Soderbergh's thriller Black Bag, which dropped on Tuesday by the makers.

It takes a spy to hunt one. Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star in Steven Soderbergh's BLACK BAG, only in theaters March 14. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/RGyJu7XOlI — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) December 17, 2024

Fassbender is renowned intelligence officer George Woodhouse, who must choose between loyalty to his marriage or his country after his wife Kathryn (Blanchett) is exposed as a possible suspect in a giant intelligence breach, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Maybe this is all your greatest game, George," mentioned Fassbender's character at one point in the trailer.

As George attempts to execute that hazardous assignment, Soderbergh's latest film appears to revolve around the subject of whether his close marriage to Kathryn enables the intelligence agents to successfully learn about one another and what each is up to, if necessary.

"When you can lie about everything, when you can deny everything, how do you tell the truth about anything?" Back to Black star Marisa Abela questions in the trailer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Soderbergh and Blanchett reunited for Black Bag. She previously starred in his 2006 feature The Good German and 2018's Ocean's 8. Fassbender appeared in Soderbergh's Haywire in 2011. Blanchett and Fassbender star in the feature alongside Rege-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Black Bag' is set to be released by Focus Features in theatres on March 14.

