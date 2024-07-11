Steve's dance act on 'IBD 4' wows judges Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis

Mumbai, July 11 The 17-year-old Steve Jyrwa from Shillong, Meghalaya has surprised the judges of ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’ -- Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis, with his amazing hip-hop moves and flawless footwork on the title track of, ‘I Hate Luv Storys.’

Steve, who shares a really close bond with his grandmother, had the opportunity to watch her grandson perform via a video call. The judges not only found this to be a sweet gesture but were also impressed with his power-packed performance.

Blown by Steve’s dance style, Terence shared: “After many years we’ve come across a dancer who reminded us of one flawless dancer who has earned a name in this industry with his hard work and dedication.”

“Just like you, he was once a contestant and then a choreographer on our show; his name is Tushar Shetty, ‘naam toh suna hoga?’ Grace, charm, elegance and ease, your performance had it all. It was so good to see you dance this way,” he added.

Karisma said, “Steve, you have your grandmother’s blessings. Honestly, my mother is a very important part of my life. She really looks after us. The values and the little of what I know is all what I’ve learnt from her. Your bond with your grandmother is very cute! Coming to your performance, I didn’t want it to end. What footwork and what expressions, I loved it.”

In a sweet moment, the judges called Steve’s family, and they talked with his grandmother. She mentioned that she would attend the show soon to cheer Steve. It will be interesting to see whether Steve will make it to the ‘Top 12’.

The show also features Geeta Kapur as the judge.

‘India’s Best Dancer 4’ will start airing on July 13 on Sony LIV.

