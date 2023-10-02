Stevie Nicks honoured with her own Barbie

Los Angeles [US], October 2 : There's good news for music legend Stevie Nicks' fans.

As per People, Mattel announced the launch of a Barbie inspired by the 70's pop star Stevie Nicks.

The Barbie version of Nicks is clad in a “Rumours”-era flowing black dress and cape, black platform heel boots and clutches a tambourine adorned with streamers.

My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”… pic.twitter.com/JQXjF7XSMK— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 2, 2023

Speaking to the publication, Nicks recalled her lifelong relationship with Barbie.

“I hung out with her, but at the same time I was more of a baby doll girl. I loved really beautiful baby dolls,” Nicks said, adding that her obsession outlasted childhood, and she continued collecting the dolls well into her Fleetwood Mac days.

“You would have thought I would have had 10 children because of how much I loved baby dolls,” she remarked.

So when Mattel came knocking at her door with the blueprint for a Nicks-inspired doll, she was excited, but had some qualms. “You really just collected baby dolls, and your Barbie was way too beautiful for you to relate to,” she remembers thinking to herself.

But when she saw the final product, it was like every star had aligned.

“When I got her, it's like my whole world changed,” the hitmaker recalls, adding that she “just so fell in love with her.”

“She is really her own little feminist person at not even a foot tall,” she said. “She's strong and she's fierce and she's solid.”

The singer says she sent Mattel the original outfit — a dreamy velvet and silk chiffon frock with angel sleeves and a shredded hemline — straight from her “vault.” And, rather than the Rumours ballet shoes, she sent along a pair of boots made by famed shoemaker Pasquale di Fabrizio.

“I said, ‘If you can copy those boots, Mattel, and copy this outfit, we are home free,’” Nicks recalled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor