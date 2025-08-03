Stevie Nicks postpones shows after shoulder injury

Washington DC [US], August 3 : Singer-songwriter Steve Nicks has been forced to postpone her upcoming tour dates for the next two months after the iconic singer fractured her shoulder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled," Nicks shared in a statement posted on Instagram. "Please note that October dates will be unaffected."

Nicks' tour was originally slated to start in Brooklyn on August 8, but now the debut date will be October 1 in Portland, Oregon. Other impacted dates include shows in Detroit, Toronto, Boston and Tampa, among others, as per the outlet.

"Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience," the statement said.

The complete list of rescheduled shows is available on Nick's Instagram post below, as per the outlet.

Nicks' announcement comes a week after she and former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham had revealed that they would finally be reissuing their lone studio album, Buckingham Nicks, in September. That record was considered a commercial letdown at the time of its release in 1973, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, helping the band to become one of the best-selling music acts of all time with over 120 million records sold worldwide. In 1981, while remaining a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks began her solo career, releasing the studio album Bella Donna, which topped the Billboard 200 and has reached multiplatinum status. Nicks has garnered eight Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations as a solo artist. She has won numerous awards with Fleetwood Mac, including a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978 for Rumours. On April 19, 2024, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift referenced Nicks in the song "Clara Bow" from her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department (2024).

