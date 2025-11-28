Sticky reels, torn frames, missing audio hunt: Nagarjuna, CV Rao reveal struggle behind 4K restoration of 'Siva'

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 : Superstar Nagarjuna and his team revealed how they remastered Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic 'Siva' with stunning 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At IFFI 2025, Nagarjuna joined a special session to break down how the game-changing Ram Gopal Varma debut underwent a near-impossible transformation, which finally hit the big screens earlier this month, led by CV Rao, Chief Technology Officer at Annapurna Studios.

'Siva' starred Nagarjuna in the lead role. Backed by Annapurna Studios, the 1989 blockbuster portrayed the struggles of students against anti-social forces.

Alongside Nagarjuna, the film also featured Amala and Raghuvaran, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It was re-released on November 14, 2025. It was also screened at the ongoing 56th IFFI.

Nagarjuna called the remastered version of the film "stunning", expressing his interest in watching more modern versions of the cult classics.

"The remastered version of 'Siva' is stunning. I see so many films coming to life with this. I was talking to Ramesh Sippy sir and told him that I'd love to hear the sound of the coin in 'Sholay' in a new way! Since this is the 50th year of Annapurna Studio, we thought what better film to do this than 'Siva', which remains a cult classic," said Nagarjuna at IFFI, where the new version of the film was screened, as quoted in a press note.

According to the press note, the team began planning the restoration even before 2019, fully aware of the mountain ahead. The negatives were deteriorating rapidly, and with labs shutting down, maintaining them, controlling temperature and cleaning them every few months.

"That's when we realised we needed to digitise and secure the film properly. When we finally went back to inspect the picture negatives, they were so sticky we couldn't even unroll them. We had to run them through four to five rounds of ultrasonic cleaning just to make them dry and rollable for scanning," Rao said as quoted in a press note.

Nagarjuna revealed that a 4K scan was eventually achieved, but the relief was short-lived as the footage was riddled with extensive "scratches, dust and torn frames". The team had to clean the film frame by frame, a process that took eight to ten months.

The real shock came when they examined the audio and found that two reels of the sound negative were "completely damaged".

"We checked whatever was available on YouTube, but that wasn't good enough

for a theatrical restoration. Fortunately, our distribution team at Annapurna Studios helped us track down prints across the Telugu states, approaching passionate exhibitors who still stored old film prints despite the space and conditions required. After reaching nearly 20 such exhibitors, the team found two surviving reels that allowed us to recover the missing audio!" Rao said.

Backed by Annapurna Studios, 'Siva' is regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time, which, upon its release in 1989, broke box-office records and garnered acclaim.

Apart from its enormous box office success, 'Siva' was also featured in the Indian Panorama mainstream section of the 13th IFFI (1990).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor