"Still can't believe you are gone": Sajid Khan remembers late mother Menka Irani with heartfelt post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : In a moving tribute to his mother, Menka Irani, who passed away on July 26 in Mumbai, filmmaker Sajid Khan shared a heartfelt post remembering her through a precious childhood photograph that captured their deep bond.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Sajid shared a cherished black-and-white photo.

In the picture, a young Sajid is seen with his mother, who wraps her arm around his shoulder as they both smile warmly for the camera. Menka Irani's elegance and charm shine through in the image, capturing a timeless moment of motherly affection.

Sajid expressed his grief and love with the caption, "Still can't believe you are gone...love u forever mummy..."

Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

"This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. She's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Several celebrities, including including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

