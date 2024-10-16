"Still feeling the same": Kajol shares throwback pics on 26th anniversary of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Like fans of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Kajol also can't believe it's been 26 years since the classic romantic drama was released.

On the 26th anniversary of her blockbuster movie, Kajol shared some memorable stills on her Instagram handle.

Featuring the dynamic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released in 1998, was not just a film, it was seen as a cultural phenomenon.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

To commemorate this special milestone, Karan Johar took to Instagram, sharing a nostalgic video filled with behind-the-scenes moments that captured the essence of his directorial debut.

He reminisced about the charm of the '90s with a playful caption: "Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!"

He expressed gratitude for the incredible cast and crew, reflecting on the joy of maintaining that same spirit 26 years later.

With numerous awards and accolades under its belt, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to resonate with audiences, reminding people of the enduring power of love and friendship.

