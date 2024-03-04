"Still feels like it was only yesterday": Abhay Deol celebrates 19 years of his debut film 'Socha Na Tha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Nineteen years ago, Abhay Deol made his debut with the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Today, on the film's anniversary, the actor took a trip down memory lane and said it "feels like it was only yesterday."

To mark this occasion, Abhay shared a poster featuring him and Ayesha Takia along with a lengthy note.

"On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film "Socha Na Tha". Still feels like it was only yesterday! It's been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were.

Whilst I'm happy that I didn't cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy," he said.

"But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn't change a thing, because I wouldn't be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I'd gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my side burns made me look like a 70's...!"

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, which was his directorial debut. 'Socha Na Tha' featured debutants Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia in lead roles.

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film did not make a significant mark at the box office. It explores the complexities of love and relationships.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Bobby Deol drooped star emoticons.

One of the users wrote, "wonderful movie watched it almost 6 -7 times."

Another user commented, "So far one of the best love stories. Have watched it almost 20 times! Simply beautiful."

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki', and on Sunday, he shared a picture from the last day of shooting.

Taking to Instagram story, Abhay treated fans with a selfie featuring him and crew at the back.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Last day last shot. Gonna miss this crew."

Recently, Abhay shared a picture with Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with a sweet note.

He recalled being an underconfident and bullied child.

The note read, "I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!)."

He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film "Bun Tikki" is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me."

'Bun Tikki' stands out among debut pictures of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.

