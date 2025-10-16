"Still have that special chemistry": Saba Pataudi drops rare dating picture on Kareena, Saif's wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in their marital bliss.

To mark the occasion, Saif's sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, took to social media and posted a heartfelt tribute for her "Bhai and Bhabijaan", along with a rare glimpse into their early days of courtship.

In her post, Saba also shared an unseen picture of Kareena and Saif from the days of their dating, followed by a recent one.

"From the pics I captured THEN, while you both were dating... To the ones taken NOW, Time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry n vibe, While one drives you crazy ;) ie bhai. The other is patient n ....verrrry patient, at timez!!! ie. Bebo (Lol.) Together...you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah," she wrote in the post.

In her post, Saba also praised Kareena for her authenticity and for making a genuine place in the Pataudi family. "To teaching me selfies, to posing together...bebo I admire your no nonsense straight forward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family....again."

Concluding her post with a warm anniversary wish, Saba wrote, "Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly.

Love n Duas. Always."

Kareena and Saif, who have shared the screen in films like 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), reportedly fell in love during the shooting of 'Tashan' in 2008. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 16, 2012.

The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), in February 2021.

Saif Ali Khan was previously married to actress Amrita Singh. He has two children from his first marriage, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

