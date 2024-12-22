Stone Pelting Outside Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad House by By Osmania University Members, Demand Justice for Sandhya Theatre Stampede Victims (Watch Video)

The troubles for Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun have escalated following the tragic stampede at Telangana's Sadhana Theater, which led to the deaths of several women and critically injured a child, who was later declared dead. Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the incident and spent a night in Chanchalguda Jail before being released on interim bail on December 14.

The arrest took place on Friday, December 13, after the stampede occurred at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi. However, Allu Arjun was granted bail after spending a night in jail.

In a shocking turn of events, a video surfaced showing members of the Joint Action Committee of Osmania University (OU-JAC) attacking Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The video captures the activists pelting stones at his residence, while another group caused chaos by throwing tomatoes. Flower pots inside the residence were also damaged.

Attack and stone pelting at the house of #AlluArjun.



It seems Congress is taking personal revenge against him... Truly shameful, state-sponsored goondaism. pic.twitter.com/u5CQz6ZQdc — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 22, 2024

The situation escalated when the group attempted to force entry into the actor's residence, demanding 1 crore compensation for Revathi's family and justice for the 8-year-old victim, Sri Tej, who is currently receiving treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). In response to the incident, the police arrested eight individuals, who were taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further questioning. Allu Arjun was not present at his residence during the incident.