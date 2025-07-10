“Stop Putting Women Under Microscope”: Neha Dhupia Gives Befitting Reply to Male Doctor’s Age-Shaming Remark

Actor and producer Neha Dhupia recently addressed a packed audience of Dermatologists at an event where she was unexpectedly questioned by a male doctor about her “secrets” for looking young in her 40s and if she possibly underwent any surgery to look younger. Calm yet firm, Neha turned the moment into an important conversation around age, appearance, and the judgments women often face. Responding with grace, Neha shared that her youthful energy comes from practicing yoga regularly, which keeps her grounded and rejuvenated inside and out, to which she got a roaring response in favour to her appropriate response. However, she also highlighted the importance of respecting women’s choices and appearances, regardless of age.

Neha Dhupia shared, “I’ve been practicing yoga for years, and it has genuinely helped me stay balanced, calm, and healthy from the inside, which reflects on the outside too. But I want to say this clearly — it’s okay to follow any pattern you wish to look and feel a certain way at any age, but passing judgments on how someone looks, especially a woman, is not okay. This is so back handed and so normalised to ask women of what their “supposed” secret to beauty or looking younger is. I don’t think such comments should be welcomed. We need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance, whether they are in their 20s or 40s. I am grateful that yoga has helped me feel the way I do today, but let’s remember that true beauty lies in embracing yourself and allowing others to do the same without fear of judgment”. On the work front, Neha has a number of projects in her kitty. She was also seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show “MTV Roadies: Double Cross”, the twentieth season of MTV Roadies. The season was won by Kushal "Gullu" Tanwar from Gang Elvish, with Hartaaj Singh Gill from Gang Prince finishing second.