"Story is inspired by real events, incidents": Director Karan Butani on his film 'Ruslaan'

New Delhi [India], April 21 : Director Karan L Butani is all set to come up with the action-thriller 'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa.

It is a story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. The movie is a complete entertainer also featuring Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

Speaking to ANI, the director said, "The beauty of the story is that, just when you as a viewer, start thinking, I know where this is going, something's going to happen and you'll be like, Oh, damn, I didn't expect this to happen."

"It's an action film, but it's a thriller as well. It just keeps you at the edge. It's a film that has geopolitics. The story is inspired by real events and incidents. We're not trying to preach anything. It's an entertainer that keeps you on the edge and it will take you on a journey," added Karan.

The ace director added that when he thought of the entire idea of the film, the first name that came to his mind was Aayush.

"Aayush is the perfect fit that's also what Yunus Sajawal was also very clear when he came up with the script. After, 'Antim', he(Aayush) created a benchmark as an actor," he shared while praising the actor.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Talking about Sushrii Mishra, who is the former Miss India United Continents 2015 and a national-level swimmer, and horse rider, Karan said, "I think the one casting we worked hardest on and we got very very lucky was Sushrii. We were very clear, we needed a fresh face for this character. It was tough to find someone who could fit and tick those boxes."

South star Jagapathi Babu, who plays Ruslaan's father in the film is playing a calm character in the movie and the director said that it is quite natural to him.

"He is not a very hyper person. Even on set, he is quiet. So, we are very lucky to find an actor perfect for the character," he added.

Aayush opened up about his character 'Ruslaan' and said, "He is a boy, who questions his identity. He has a conflicted mind whose passion was music, but was driven to a point where he had to pick up a gun to find his own identity."

He continued, "Our story is very much driven by the geopolitics of India at this point of time And we're not talking about the geopolitics that happened about 10 years back but in fact what India is facing right now."

Sushrii, who is making a debut with the film expressed her excitement, saying, "I feel super grateful. And I also feel I am destined for this part."

She added, "I am playing a very powerful character. She has a mind of her own. She is confident and super-trained. At the same time, she follows her heart. She has a very moralistic outlook towards life. It is a very interesting character."

