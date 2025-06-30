"Storyline stole my heart...": MM Keeravani on composing music for Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who has composed the music for actor Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great,' shared how he instantly agreed to be a part of the project.

Speaking with ANI, Keeravani, who is best known globally for his work in RRR, said that the idea of the film won his heart in just a few minutes. He also recalled receiving a call from Kher while travelling in Kerala.

"When Anupam Sir called me while I was travelling in Kerala, he briefed me about the storyline for 8 to 10 minutes. Then, instantly, the storyline stole my heart. And I said, 'Sir, I'll be honored to compose music for this movie,'" he said.

Keeravani also shared that he had the chance to compose both the songs and the background score for the film.

"I had the privilege of composing the background score as well, apart from the nine songs in the movie. It was a great experience," he added.

The trailer, which was unveiled earlier today, introduces people to Tanvi, a girl who is different but no less. Tanvi The Great is a "testament to the unbreakable spirit of hope and triumph," according to a press note.

With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC.

The global distribution is being handled by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. Tanvi The Great will be released on July 18, 2025.

