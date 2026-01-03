Straight Out Of My Fairytale: Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged, Shares Romantic Photos with Boyfriend

Nitibha Kaul who was part of controversial show Bigg Boss Season 10 has engaged to her long time boyfriend. Social media influencer has announce her pregnancy on her Instagram account by sharing photos from beautiful moment.

Nitibha shared her engagement photos on Instagram, revealing her boyfriend's face. For the occasion, she wore a white short dress, while her boyfriend wore a shirt and trousers. The couple had a filmy-style engagement and posed for special photos, concluding with a kiss. Nitibha was often seen sharing pictures with her boyfriend, but she had never revealed his face before. After dating for more than a year, they have now decided to take their relationship to the next level. Nitibha appeared in Bigg Boss 10.

While sharing the photos, Nitibha wrote, " On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it. He did so well A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams- the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter…. our forever, together.

"Still soaking in the magic of this day, still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now. Can’t wait to share all the details & how he pulled this off, but for now, I’m just letting this moment sink in", she added.