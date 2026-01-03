‘Stranger Things 5’ star Natalia Dyer shares how she influenced her character’s future plans

Los Angeles, Jan 3 Actress Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) has gone from a timid young high schooler to a self-assured, gun-wielding force in her town’s fight against inter-dimensional monsters in the streaming series ‘Stranger Things’.

The series finale, which arrived on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, even saw Nancy offer herself up as bait to lure the Mind Flayer toward a set of cliffs that would give the rest of the crew a better angle to ambush it, even though it meant running into a narrow dead end where, if things went wrong, she’d be quickly eaten, reports ‘Deadline’.

She’s come a long way, growing season-over-season with the show. The actress told ‘Deadline’, “I mean, the finale really kind of felt a bit like an action movie at times, just so wildly different from things that we were doing in Season 1”.

“Getting to live with these characters and grow with these characters and have them in these bigger and bigger scenarios has been so fun, such a training ground, such a fun place to grow up and grow as an actor”, she added.

As per ‘Deadline’, she called it “surreal”, and said that she is happy that it’s out, happy that they are not sitting on all this information anymore.

She went on, “But also, the word that keeps getting (tossed around is) it’s so bittersweet. It’s like a real final goodbye. So, yeah, we’ll probably be processing our feelings for a long time”.

“So beautiful and perfect. It was something we talked about doing for a while, and I’m so glad we were able to make that happen, because it was just really special to do that [and] have that moment for ourselves to see it all together in a theater”, she added.

