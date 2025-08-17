'Stranger Things' actor Dacre Montgomery is "excited" for final season; shares how he plans to watch the show

Washington, DC [US], August 17 : 'Stranger Things' is almost here to send viewers on one final, spine-tingling ride with its final season, and fans around the world are eagerly counting down the days. But it's not just them who are excited.

Actor Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove in the second and third seasons of the hit Netflix series, is also looking forward to watching the final chapter, but this time not as Billy, rather, as a "Stranger Things" fan.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 30-year-old actor shared that he feels like he has been in his "own little bubble" since moving back home and has been out of touch with the show for a while.

"I'm kind of in my own little bubble over in Australia, where I live, so [I'll] occasionally text with a few of the cast members," Montgomery said. "But honestly, it feels like it's been so long now that I've been kind of out of the swing of things, and then COVID and all kinds of stuff."

Even so, Montgomery admitted he's "excited to watch the last season" as a fan and see how the story comes to an end.

"But I'm excited to watch the last season. I really am," he added.

Montgomery also spoke warmly about his co-star Sadie Sink, who played his half-sister Max. He said he's eager to watch her career grow beyond 'Stranger Things.'

"I'm really excited to see Sadie's career because she's such a talented actress, and she's so hardworking. She's got a lot of other amazing characters and roles outside of Stranger Things," he said.

"So I'm really excited to see where she goes in her career. I think she's going to have an amazing career."

Reflecting on his own time with the series, Montgomery said it was "amazing to play a character that so many people connected with." Whether fans loved Billy or hated him, he called it "all just good fan energy" and said being part of a cultural phenomenon was an experience he'll never forget.

"I think it's amazing to play a character that so many people connected with, felt like they knew someone similar, loved the show, and loved that character or even hated that character," Montgomery told PEOPLE.

"It was all just good fan energy, I guess... And that was really exciting for me to be a part of something so big and culturally significant in the 21st century to be a part of something that people really, really enjoyed," Montgomery added.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment, with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

