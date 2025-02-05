'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour, Lily Allen split after 4 years of marriage

Washington [US], February 5 : Lily Allen and David Harbour have ended their marriage after four years, according to reports from E! News.

The British singer, best known for her hit 'Smile,' and the 'Stranger Things' actor, have reportedly gone their separate ways.

News of the split comes after a period of private challenges, according to E! News.

Allen and Harbour first sparked relationship rumours in August 2019 after being spotted together in London.

Their romance quickly escalated, with the couple making their first red carpet-appearance as a pair in early 2020 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The couple took their relationship to the next level just a few months later, exchanging vows in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020.

Before her marriage to Harbour, Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018, and they share two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.

Harbour, 49, embraced his role as a stepfather during his marriage to Allen.

In a December 2020 interview, he described his life as a stepdad, noting how becoming a paternal figure had helped him mature.

"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," Harbour shared with People magazine at the time.

"Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult," he added.

Meanwhile, Allen recently admitted to struggling with her mental health, revealing on a podcast in January that she had been facing ongoing challenges.

"I'm finding it really hard to be interested in anything," the 39-year-old singer confessed, adding "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling and it's got out of control," according to E! News.

Allen also opened up about her mental health struggles, clarifying that her issues weren't related to substance abuse, amid vicious rumours circulating online.

"I've not relapsed," she said, adding, "I know there have been some horrible blind items on the internet about me being found by my husband in a crack den being surrounded by men. I don't know who's spreading these vicious rumours but that's not true."

As of now, there has been no official statement from either Allen or Harbour about the reasons for their separation.

