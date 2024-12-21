'Stranger Things' cast pens emotional notes after final season production wraps

Washington [USA], December 21 : Netflix recently announced that the production of Stranger Things season five has officially wrapped. The cast of the film became teary-eyed as their journey for the final season of 'Stranger Things' came to an end.

The co-creator Ross Duffer took to his Instagram handle to share his experience and the relations built between crew members, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter.

"We've been telling this story for nearly a decade now. Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn't just a show for themit was a defining part of their childhood. They've grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actorsthey've become family."

He further talked about the crew members who played prominent roles in the making of the series.

"But it's not just the cast we consider family. Our crewmany of whom have been with us from the very beginningholds a special place in our hearts. Their dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey." adds co-creator Ross Duffer.

Duffer wasn't the only Stranger Things team member to take to social media and share thoughts after filming had ended.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, also posted a bunch of photos on Instagram with a lengthy caption, reflecting on his time as one of the show's main characters.

"Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and I'm feeling very emotional," he began.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I can't help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I've met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade's journey."

He then went on to share the top 10 things he learned from the crew and his fellow castmembers, including Shawn Levy, the Duffer brothers, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton.

Stranger Things season 5 will stream next year on Netflix

