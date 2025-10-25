'Stranger Things' finale to release in theatres

New York [US], October 25 : 'Stranger Things' fans are in for a treat as Netflix has officially announced that the series finale of its hit sci-fi drama will be released in theatres, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After previously stating that the finale would stream only on Netflix, the platform has now changed course, giving fans the chance to watch the final episode on the big screen.

According to the publication, Netflix announced on Thursday that the feature-length finale of 'Stranger Things Season 5' will play in more than 350 theatres across the U.S. and Canada starting December 31 at 5 p.m. PT, in sync with its global premiere on the streaming service. The screenings will continue through January 1, 2026.

The Duffer Brothers, who created the show, said they couldn't be happier with the decision in a statement.

"We're beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theatres. It's something we've dreamed about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect dare we say bitchin' way to celebrate the end of this adventure," said the Duffer Brothers, according to THR.

Just weeks ago, both Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria and the Duffer Brothers said that a theatrical release was not in the works.

Bajaria had told Variety, "A lot of people, a lot, a lot, a lot of people, have watched Stranger Things on Netflix. It has not suffered from a lack of conversation, community, sharing, or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want."

However, reports later suggested that the finale would likely go into theatres, noting that the interview had been conducted weeks before publication and that the situation had since changed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Netflix source confirmed that the plan had "been in the works for some time," even though it appeared otherwise.

More details about tickets and participating theatres will be announced later this year.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

