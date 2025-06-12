'Stranger Things' gets animated spinoff series

Washington [US], June 12 : Netflix unveiled new details about its upcoming animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From '85,' and its award contender, 'In Your Dreams,' at a panel during the Annecy film festival.

The animated series is set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985, between seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action show.

It will feature the original characters, along with a new character named Nikki, as they battle new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen, with Eric Robles serving as showrunner.

The animated series draws inspiration from classic Saturday morning cartoons, such as 'Masters of the Universe' and 'Scooby-Doo,' as well as more modern styles like 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and 'Arcane.'

The creature design is courtesy of Carlos Huante, known for his work on 'Blade Runner 2049' and 'Alien vs. Predator.'

The animated feature 'In Your Dreams' tells the story of Stevie and her brother Elliot, who enter the realm of dreams to find 'The Sandman' and save their parents' marriage.

The film is directed by Alex Woo and Erik Benson, former Pixar creators, and features stunning visuals, including a fantastical world called Breakfast Town.

While an exact release date for Stranger Things: Tales From '85' was not announced, it is expected to drop next year, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

'In Your Dreams' will be released on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor