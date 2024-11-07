Stranger Things Season 5: Makers drop BTS stills leaving fans curious about storyline

Los Angeles [US], November 7 : Fans of 'Stranger Things' were thrilled when makers dropped a sneak peek of the upcoming Season 5.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that the much-awaited final season will arrive in 2025. Along with this exciting news, they also shared the titles of the last eight episodes, teasing the grand conclusion of the supernatural story set in Hawkins, Indiana.

Makers have now given fans even more to think about by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

Taking to its official Instagram account, the global hit Netflix show dropped a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the popular series. The post gave a sneak peek into the set leaving fans to guess what twists and turns await them in the final episodes.

Meanwhile, the episode titles revealed are "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of...," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and "The Rightside Up."

Some of these titles allude to earlier episodes: "The Vanishing of..." revealed with the name fully obscured invokes the series premiere "The Vanishing of Will Byers."

Fans online have already speculated that the new abductee could be Holly Wheeler, the younger sister of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) who was reportedly recast with "Evil Dead Rise" actor Nell Fisher, but Netflix has not officially confirmed.

The Season 1 finale was titled "The Upside Down," the name of the phantasmagoric alternate dimension connected to Hawkins, so it is fitting that the series finale title, "The Rightside Up," is the reverse. And the penultimate episode title, "The Bridge," evokes curious titles like Season 4's "The Piggyback" and Season 2's "The Gate."

