'Stranger Things' star Linda Hamilton embraces aging, says "This is the face I've earned"

Los Angeles [US], November 29 : Hollywood icon Linda Hamilton seems to be embracing time on her own terms.

The 69-year-old actor, best known for redefining the action genre as Sarah Connor in the 'Terminator' franchise, is basking in praise for her role in the fan-favourite sci-fi series "Stranger Things" during its final season. The actress seems to be doing so without succumbing to the pressure to look "younger".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton, speaking to AARP's Movies for Grownups, said she refuses to chase the industry's obsession with youth, calling ageing a natural and meaningful process. Describing her appearance as something she has worked for, she explained that she never spends time trying to reverse it. "I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever," she said. "I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face I've earned. And it tells me so much." She added that while she isn't surgically altering her face, she is focused on taking care of her body.

In fact, Hamilton also shared that she used to go to the gym three times a week while filming Stranger Things. She said, "It was Pilates, it was yoga, a lot of free weights, machines, cables, everything. And I kind of love that: to go in and not have a chest and back day, but just have a 'what do you need to loosen up and stretch out today?'"

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of the final chapter, and the world of Hawkins has never felt bigger, darker, or more gory. Season 5 includes eight episodes, according to Netflix's fan platform Tudum, reported PEOPLE. Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will drop on December 25, followed by the series finale on December 31.

