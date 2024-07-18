Streaming Academy Awards announced by organisers of SIIMA

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 18 : The organisers of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are coming up with Streaming Academy Awards.

The event will be held on Sunday and it will celebrate excellence in original content across streaming platforms in both Hindi and Regional languages, specifically for web series and films directly streamed on OTT platforms.

The Streaming Academy Awards feature 24 categories dedicated to Hindi content and 24 to Regional content, as per a statement.

Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson SIIMA, said, "Post pandemic, digital has become the primary source of content consumption, and content consumption on streaming platforms has become language agnostic. We at SIIMA believe in building an event celebrating the best of streaming platforms irrespective of the language in which the content is produced. We are happy to partner with NEXA in this new initiative as NEXA strongly believes in celebrating excellence".

In Hindi, Amazon Prime with 40 nominations is leading while Netflix with 32 nominations, followed by Zee5 with 17, Disney Hotstar with 15, Sony Liv with 10 and Jio Cinema with 8 nominations respectively.

In Regional, Aha Telugu with 35 nominations is leading while Amazon Prime with 28 nominations, followed by Aha Tamil with 12, Disney Hotstar with 9, Zee5 with 5, Hoichoi with 5 and Sony Liv with 2 nominations respectively.

Several celebrities from the tinsel town are expected to attend the event, which will take place in Mumbai

