'Stree 2', 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Paatal Lok 2' lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, check full list here
By ANI | Updated: July 14, 2025 18:19 IST2025-07-14T18:13:32+5:302025-07-14T18:19:17+5:30
New Delhi [India], July 14 : The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has unveiled its power-packed nominations, which feature blockbuster and critically acclaimed films and OTT series like 'Stree 2', 'Homebound', 'Black Warrant', 'Baksho Bondi', 'L2 Empuraan', and 'Maharaj' among others.
Supported by the Victorian Government, the Melbourne Film Festival will run from August 14 to 24. The highly anticipated awards night will take place on August 15.
The winners will be selected by an esteemed jury comprising some of the most respected names in Australian cinema and cultural landscape, including Garth Davis, director of Dev Patel- Nicole Kidman's 'LION', Theatre Director and Film Producer, Nadia Tass.
With projects considered from June 15, 2024, to June 14, 2025, and OTT nominations restricted to platforms available in Australia, this year's lineup spans mainstream superhits, indie revelations, regional gems, and binge-worthy series.
Among the most-nominated films and shows are 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Maharaj', and 'L2: Empuraan'. On the streaming front, 'Paatal Lok 2', 'CA Topper', and 'Manorathangal' dominate the series categories, as per the press note by IFFM.
Let us take a look at the nominations of OTT series and films at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.
Best Film
Homebound
Kalki 2898AD
L2 : Empuraan
Maharaj
Meiyazhagan
Stree 2
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Indie Film
Angammal
Baksho bondi (Shadowbox)
Boong
Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)
Humans in the loop
Village Rockstars 2
We are Faheem and Karun
Best Actor (Male)
Abhishek Bachchan - I Want to Talk
Adarsh Gourav - Superboys of Malegaon
Gugun Kipgen - Boong
Ishaan Khatter - Homebound
Junaid Khan - Maharaj
Manoj Bajpayee - The Fable
Mohanlal - L2 : Empuraan
Vishal Jethwa - Homebound
Best Actor (Female)
Anjali Sivaraman - Bad Girl
Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars 2
Geetha Kailasam - Angammal
Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Buckingham Murders
Shamla Hamza - Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)
Sharmila Tagore - Puratawn
Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2
Tillotama Shome - Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)
Best Director
Aranya Sahay - Humans in the loop
Lakshmipriya Devi - Boong
Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound
Onir - We are Faheem and Karun
Reema Kagti - Superboys of Malegoan
Rima Das - Village Rockstars 2
Varsha Bharath - Bad Girls
Vipin Radhakrishnan - Angammal
Best Web Series
Black Warrant
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Khauf
Kota Factory Season 3
Manorathangal
Paatal Lok Season 2
Thallivattam Palayam
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Best Actor (Female) - Web Series
Ananya Pandey - Call Me Bae
Monika Panwar - Khauf
Nimisha Sajayan - Dabba Cartel
Parvathy Thiruvothu - Manorathangal
Rasika Dugal - Mirzapur 3
Shabana Azmi - Dabba Cartel
Tillotamma Shome - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Best Actor (Male) - Web Series
Abhishek Kumar - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam
Ali Fazal - Mirzapur Season 3
Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2
Jitendra Kumar - Kota Factory Season 3
Mammootty : Manorathangal
Manav Kaul - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Zahaan Kapoor - Black Warrant
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is also set to attend the festival as the Chief Guest. Apart from him, actor-comedian Vir Das has also been invited by the festival organisers as a chief guest.
