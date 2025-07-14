'Stree 2', 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Paatal Lok 2' lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, check full list here

New Delhi [India], July 14 : The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has unveiled its power-packed nominations, which feature blockbuster and critically acclaimed films and OTT series like 'Stree 2', 'Homebound', 'Black Warrant', 'Baksho Bondi', 'L2 Empuraan', and 'Maharaj' among others.

Supported by the Victorian Government, the Melbourne Film Festival will run from August 14 to 24. The highly anticipated awards night will take place on August 15.

The winners will be selected by an esteemed jury comprising some of the most respected names in Australian cinema and cultural landscape, including Garth Davis, director of Dev Patel- Nicole Kidman's 'LION', Theatre Director and Film Producer, Nadia Tass.

With projects considered from June 15, 2024, to June 14, 2025, and OTT nominations restricted to platforms available in Australia, this year's lineup spans mainstream superhits, indie revelations, regional gems, and binge-worthy series.

Among the most-nominated films and shows are 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Maharaj', and 'L2: Empuraan'. On the streaming front, 'Paatal Lok 2', 'CA Topper', and 'Manorathangal' dominate the series categories, as per the press note by IFFM.

Let us take a look at the nominations of OTT series and films at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Best Film

Homebound

Kalki 2898AD

L2 : Empuraan

Maharaj

Meiyazhagan

Stree 2

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Indie Film

Angammal

Baksho bondi (Shadowbox)

Boong

Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)

Humans in the loop

Village Rockstars 2

We are Faheem and Karun

Best Actor (Male)

Abhishek Bachchan - I Want to Talk

Adarsh Gourav - Superboys of Malegaon

Gugun Kipgen - Boong

Ishaan Khatter - Homebound

Junaid Khan - Maharaj

Manoj Bajpayee - The Fable

Mohanlal - L2 : Empuraan

Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Best Actor (Female)

Anjali Sivaraman - Bad Girl

Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars 2

Geetha Kailasam - Angammal

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Buckingham Murders

Shamla Hamza - Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)

Sharmila Tagore - Puratawn

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Tillotama Shome - Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)

Best Director

Aranya Sahay - Humans in the loop

Lakshmipriya Devi - Boong

Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound

Onir - We are Faheem and Karun

Reema Kagti - Superboys of Malegoan

Rima Das - Village Rockstars 2

Varsha Bharath - Bad Girls

Vipin Radhakrishnan - Angammal

Best Web Series

Black Warrant

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Khauf

Kota Factory Season 3

Manorathangal

Paatal Lok Season 2

Thallivattam Palayam

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor (Female) - Web Series

Ananya Pandey - Call Me Bae

Monika Panwar - Khauf

Nimisha Sajayan - Dabba Cartel

Parvathy Thiruvothu - Manorathangal

Rasika Dugal - Mirzapur 3

Shabana Azmi - Dabba Cartel

Tillotamma Shome - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor (Male) - Web Series

Abhishek Kumar - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Ali Fazal - Mirzapur Season 3

Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2

Jitendra Kumar - Kota Factory Season 3

Mammootty : Manorathangal

Manav Kaul - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Zahaan Kapoor - Black Warrant

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is also set to attend the festival as the Chief Guest. Apart from him, actor-comedian Vir Das has also been invited by the festival organisers as a chief guest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor