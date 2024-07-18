'Stree 3' already in works, reveals 'Stree' maker

Mumbai, July 18 Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the upcoming film 'Stree 2' has said that the work on 'Stree 3' has already started.

Dinesh attended the trailer launch of 'Stree 2' along with the starcast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi on Thursday.

"'Stree 2' is the mothership of the supernatural universe of Maddock Films, and will answer many questions from this universe. The trailer just shows 10 per cent of what's there in 'Stree 2',” Dinesh said while interacting with the media.

'Stree' is set to return with its 2nd instalment after a wait of six years. Add the pandemic to the mix and it justifies the delay. However, the audience won't have to wait for a long time for the 3rd part.

Dinesh told the media, "We have already started the work on 'Stree 3' so the wait won't be longer this time".

The supernatural universe started with 'Stree' in 2018 and was furthered by films like 'Roohi', 'Bhediya' and the recent box-office wonder 'Munjya'.

'Stree 2' is further set to expand with its punchy dialogues and a healthy dose of the cocktail of horror and comedy. This time around, the town of Chanderi has a new ghost in the form of Sarkata, who is after the women of the town.

'Stree 2' is set to bow in theatres on August 15.

