'Stree' clocks 5 years, Abhishek Banerjee expresses excitement about sequel

Horror-comedy 'Stree', on Thursday, clocked five years.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' tells the story of a haunted town, visited by a woman’s ghost. Rajkummar Rao plays a tailor who falls for Shraddha Kapoor in the movie. Abhishek Banerjee played a pivotal role in the film and tickled everyone's funny bone with his comedy.

As the film turned 5 on Thursday, Abhishek took a stroll down memory lane and how the audience fell in love with his character.

"Five years have passed since Janaa came to life. The journey this character has taken has been beyond my wildest imagination. Starting with 'Stree' and expanding this characters’ universe, Janaa's evolution has been remarkable. While I began my film journey with darker roles, portraying Janaa gave me the opportunity to embrace the humorous facets of my craft. I have enjoyed every minute of playing Janna. I have related to this character and have connected well with it," he said.

The sequel to the hit film recently went on floors and Abhishek is extremely excited about it.

"I am elated with the love that audience has showered on me for playing Janna and equally excited that Janna is going to come back soon with Stree 2," he said.

Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi also featured in the film.

