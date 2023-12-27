"Strength to Strength": Athiya Shetty reacts to hubby KL Rahul's century in IND vs SA 1st Test match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Actor Athiya Shetty heaped praise on her cricketer-husband KL Rahul after he scored a century in the IND vs SA 1st Test match in Centurion on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a picture of KL Rahul on her stories which she captioned, "Strength to Strength," followed by a red heart emoticon.

He scored 101 in 137 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes, striking at a strike rate of over 75.

Now, KL has become the first visiting batter to score multiple hundreds at Centurion, with his knock of 123 in 2021 being his first century at the venue.

KL has joined Pakistan's Azhar Mahmood, Sri Lanka's Thilan Samaraweera and India's Virat Kohli to score at least two centuries by an Asian batter in SA. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with five hundred.

In South Africa, KL has played six Tests, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45, with two tons and a fifty in 11 innings.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by SA and the pacers made India struggle, reducing them to 24/3. Then a partnership between Virat Kohli (38 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Shreyas Iyer (31 in 50 balls, with three fours and a six) lifted India out of trouble, adding 68 runs.

Later, a brief counterattack by Shardul Thakur (24 in 33 balls, with three balls) and KL Rahul's resilient 70* in 105 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes helped India to 208/8 at the day one end.

KL then slammed his century on day two and took India to 245 all out.

Kagiso Rabada (5/44) Nandre Burger (3/50) and Marco Jansen (1/52) were among the wickets for Proteas. Gerald Coetzee also took a wicket.

