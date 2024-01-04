"Strong writing is key ingredient to make successful web show": Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi [India], January 4 : From exploring the acting field by involving himself in theatre as a student of Ramjas College in Delhi to ruling the big screen with films like 'Satya', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', and now dominating the OTT platforms, actor Manoj Bajpayee has found home in the hearts of viewers with his work displayed via different mediums.

Interestingly, he is currently being hailed as the King of OTT. No doubt, with his sheer dedication, he has successfully managed to find a strong foothold in the digital space.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj shared how he strives hard to always present good work to the audience, especially at a time when OTT platforms are blooming.

"The best thing that happened to me in the last four years is that I am receiving a lot of good offers. It depends on me which one I take, usually, I go for the one that takes creativity to the next level. I want to give the audience a different experience and I want to challenge myself. I want directors and writers to give me something extraordinary," he said.

He added, "I am thankful that we have a lot of choices. Those who are talented have the choices and they are busy... it is the best time for the people who are experienced and talented. I never thought I would see this time in my life but thank God it has happened."

Manoj has been on a roll. His film Sirf Ek Banda became the first movie to be released in theatres after a successful run on OTT. He also delivered a stellar performance in 'Gulmohar', which was also released on a digital platform last year.

He is now coming up with an intriguing web show 'Killer Soup', which is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres. Konkana Sensharma is also a part of it.

Opening up about the show, Manoj asserted that the writing of the show is quite strong.

" I feel strong writing is the key ingredient to make any successful web show and the strength of this show is its writing. This kind of thriller or a black comedy has not been made ever before... it was a completely different experience to be a part of 'Killer Soup' world," he added.

The series is about a rapid turn of events that follows amateur villains, amateur heroes, and amateurs in between in the fictitious town of Mainjur. It will be out on Netflix on January 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor