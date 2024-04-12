"Strongest muscle in body is your mind...": Aayush Sharma on dropping fat in 25 days for 'Ruslaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : It is not easy for an actor to perform action sequences in a film and for that they need to transform themselves. Aayush Sharma, who is all set for his action-thriller 'Ruslaan', has also undergone a physical transformation and rigorous training for his role.

Helmed by director Karan L Butani, the film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

Talking about his transformation, Aayush said, "This is what happens when the director says we shoot the bare body fight in 25 days. It's supposed to be in Azerbaijan and we shoot in -6 degrees. Abs which are cinematically important in reality are the muscles that can betray you very soon. Takes time to come and slight oversight and your tummy is back out. Though it's not healthy to constantly be in a 6 pack condition I try my best to stay in shape. Contrary to popular opinion, maintaining the shoot condition throughout the year is neither healthy nor advised."

Aayush revealed how he was thrilled after knowing about the action sequence and that too in a freezing climate and an uncontrolled shoot location.

"Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I had started going easy with my workouts and not giving my best. My body had adapted to the diet so I had started eating a lot of home food to shake things up. But when Karan narrated the action sequence I was thrilled and excited, I knew this was going to be the best and most challenging sequence of Ruslaan. Not only for me but also for the whole crew. Freezing climate and an uncontrolled shoot location. But the whole Ruslaan team was excited to shoot this sequence," he added.

Narrating his process, Aayush continued, "Rajender Dhole had exactly 25 days to drop down all the fat and get me Ruslaan ready.AM/PM workouts combined with extensive cardio was the plan. From Antim we had to drop down our weight because Ruslaan had to leaner and more Agile. But I still say nothing is impossible because the strongest muscle in your body is your mind and nothing else."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

In the trailer, one can see Aayush leading two lives; he is gifted musician and also a killer and how he battles his dual life.

The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade are also a part of the movie, which is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

The film is all set to release on April 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor