"Strongly disagree with clean-shaven me": Pedro Pascal on his look in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Pedro Pascal has long rocked facial hair throughout his career, but there was one role that required him to go clean-shaven. However, he was so "appalled" by the way he looked that he never thought of trying it again for any other role, reported Variety.

"I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off... I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me," Pascal said, adding, "I was so appalled by the way I look in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never went back unless it was completely necessary. If they asked me to be clean-shaven for 'Fantastic Four' and insisted, then I would've done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie," as per the outlet.

He was required to go clean-shaven for the villainous role of Maxwell Lord in 'Wonder Woman 1984', Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's superhero sequel, which was released simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2020', reported Variety.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC character Wonder Woman. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Stone Quarry, and distributed by Warner Bros., it is a sequel to the 2017 film Wonder Woman and the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe. The film was directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham, based on a story by Jenkins and Johns. It stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal was recently seen in the Marvel film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' was released in theatres on July 25 and features a star-studded cast. Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

The film is part of the larger Marvel universe, with Pascal and the rest of the 'Fantastic Four' team set to reprise their roles in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'Pascal has been preparing for the role of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, drawing inspiration from the character's elastic abilities.

