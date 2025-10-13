Stunning Saree Styles by Elli AvrRam for Every Festive Occasion

As the festive season draws near, Elli AvrRam proves why she is a true style inspiration. With her versatile saree collection, the unfiltered beauty strikes a balance between modern elegance and traditional charm. From playful reds to timeless blacks and dreamy florals, Elli's saree choices serve as the ultimate festive wardrobe inspiration.

Here are some of her most stunning saree looks that set the perfect festive mood:

Timeless black



Nothing speaks festive glam like a classic black saree. Elli raises the bar with her bold choice, styling it with a strappy blouse that adds a contemporary edge. Ideal for evening soirees, this look is a flawless mix of sensuality and elegance, making black the ultimate festive colour.

Floral festive

For those who love florals during the festive season, Elli brings in a fresh breeze of tradition. Dressed in a floral saree, she paired it with a contrasting black blouse and delicate jewellery. Adding a gajra to her neatly tied hair gave the entire look a rooted, traditional vibe.

Give me red!

Red is always festive-ready, and Elli’s cherry red saree is proof of it. She opted for a semi-sheer drape with multi-coloured floral accents, teamed with a sleeveless blouse that added a modern touch.

Bold in borders!

Elli turned up the festive spirit with another striking red saree, this time elevated with a contrasting border. Letting her long tresses flow, she added a playful aura to the otherwise classic look.