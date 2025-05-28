Stunt performer sues Kevin Costner over unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon 2’

Los Angeles, May 28 A stunt performer on the 2024 epic western film “Horizon 2” sued actor-filmmaker Kevin Costner, claiming that she was forced to perform an unscripted rape scene without proper protocols.

Devyn LaBella was the lead stunt double for Ella Hunt, who played the role of Juliette in the “Horizon” films. According to LaBella’s lawsuit, Costner, the director, improvised a scene in which Hunt’s character would be raped, reports variety.com.

Hunt refused to perform the scene, the lawsuit states. LaBella was brought in as a stand-in, without advance warning, preparation or consent, and without an intimacy coordinator present, the suit alleges.

According to the complaint, LaBella was humiliated and traumatised by the experience.

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry,” LaBella said in a statement.

The suit claimed that the scene violated protocols negotiated by SAG-AFTRA, including a requirement for 48 hours’ notice and consent for any scenes involving nudity or simulated intimacy.

The incident took place on May 2, 2023, on set in Utah. LaBella also performed in a scripted rape scene the previous day, which was handled professionally, the suit alleged. In that scene, there were rehearsals, an intimacy coordinator was present, and the set was closed.

“This case is a clear example of male-dominated, sexist Hollywood movie production,” said Kate McFarlane, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

“Our client was subjected to brutal sexual conduct completely unprotected from the obvious harm.”

Costner denied the allegations through his attorney, Marty Singer. In a statement, Singer said that Costner “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”

“However, this claim by Devyn LaBella has absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts,” Singer said.

“Ms. LaBella is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry and has worked with the same lawyer on past claims. But those shakedown tactics won’t work in this case.”

According to Singer, the scene was explained to LaBella, and after a rehearsal, she gave a “thumbs up” to her stunt coordinator, indicating her willingness to film the scene “if needed (which she was not).”

That evening, according to Singer, LaBella had dinner with the stunt coordinators and was in “good spirits,” and made “no complaints to them.”

LaBella’s lawsuit contradicts that version of events, saying she wanted to find out why the scene was allowed to take place, reports variety.com.

“Upon expressing her outrage and concern, the male attendees blamed her for not speaking up,” the suit alleged.

“She now felt completely alone and disappointed, but, as production was not yet wrapped, Ms. LaBella had to continue working and keep up a professional attitude.”

Over the next few days, according to her suit, she experienced bouts of crying. She also felt awkward, as crew members came up to her to apologize for Costner’s behaviour, the suit states. She later went into therapy to deal with the after-effects of the traumatic experience.

James Vagnini, another of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said the suit is intended to address “failures at the highest levels of Hollywood production companies to comprehend and address the impacts of performing in sexually explicit and violent ‘scenes’ and the need for intimacy coordination.”

In Costner’s defense, Singer produced a text message that LaBella allegedly sent to the stunt coordinator upon completing the shoot: “Thank you for these wonderful weeks! I appreciate you so much! I learned so much and thank you again. I’m really happy it worked out the way it did. Have a great rest of the shoot and yes talk soon!”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor