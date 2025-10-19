Subdued Diwali festivities in Assam a month after demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 19 : Assam is gearing up to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja festival, and many organisers have decided to dedicate this year's Kali Puja and Diwali to noted singer Zubeen Garg who drowned in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight.

In Guwahati, the Vivekananda Sporting Club of Colony Bazar, Kalapahar, has organised the Kali Puja festival with a Mahadev (Lord Shiva) theme, which will begin on October 20.

Sashanka Chakraborty, Joint Secretary of the club, told ANI, "This year we are celebrating the 61st Kali Puja festival. But on the demise of our iconic singer Zubeen Garg, we have decided not to organise any cultural programme. Other rituals of the puja will be conducted. We have dedicated our stage to our beloved singer. This year our Puja pandal theme is Mahadev (Lord Shiva), and our total budget is Rs 15 lakh."

Suman, another organiser, said that the light and sound show will be held during the puja this year.

Meanwhile, people in Guwahati have thronged markets to buy diyas and firecrackers in preparation for Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations.

Girish Das, Cultural Secretary of Dynamo Club, Ulubari, said, "This year we have dedicated our entire puja to Zubeen Garg. We will only conduct rituals, not other programmes. We will arrange a Shardhanjali programme so that people can pay their tributes to Zubeen Garg."

Similarly, Biswajit Sutradhar, an organiser of Kali Puja at Pandu area, stated, "The entire state is mourning the demise of Zubeen Garg. This year we have decided to curtail some programmes and will conduct only the rituals."

The state's celebrations this year reflect both the festive spirit and the deep respect and love for Zubeen Garg, whose music and legacy continue to resonate with people across Assam.

Das said, "This year we have dedicated our entire Puja to Zubeen Garg. We will only conduct rituals, not other programmes. We will arrange a Shardhanjali programme so that people can pay their tributes to Zubeen Garg,"

Biswajit Sutradhar, an organiser of Kali Puja at Pandu area in Guwahati, added, "The entire state is mourning the demise of Zubeen Garg. This year we have decided to curtail some programmes, and we will conduct only the rituals."

The Festival of Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil. People prepare by cleansing homes and spirits. Ritual baths and lighting diyas are central. Homes are decorated with rangolis and flowers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor