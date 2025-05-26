Subhanshi Raghuwanshi on ‘Vasudha’: I have worked closely with the costume team

Mumbai, May 26 Television actress Subhanshi Raghuwanshi, who plays the role of Divya in the show “Vasudha”, has spoken about the wardrobe transformation of her character and said that she has worked “closely” with her “costume team” for it.

Speaking about her transformation, Shubhanshi said, “Being a part of Vasudha and working with the team has been a fulfilling experience to date. However, Divya’s transformation is something I was excited about. It’s not about changing who she is—it’s about honouring the new phase she has entered.”

With the family shifting its focus towards Megha as she emerges as Devansh’s prospective bride, Vasudha is seen struggling with heartbreak. Amidst this emotional sequence, the only silver lining has been Divya and Avinash’s marriage.

Divya now embraces traditional sarees. Her wardrobe transformation symbolises her growth from a young woman navigating love and duty to a resilient individual gracefully embracing her role within the Chauhan household.

The actress added: “Divya is navigating a new family, new expectations, and in many ways, redefining her place in it all. The new look and identity is really close to my heart as I have worked closely with the costume team to personalise it.”

She said: “We consciously kept the authenticity intact, and having a more personalised experience has helped me as an actor to get deeper into my character. I hope the audience notices how much Divya has evolved, not just in appearance, but in strength and purpose as well.”

Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi is known for Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Kundali Milan.

“Vasudha” airs on Zee TV. The show also stars Priya Thakur, born in Himachal Pradesh, Priya, 23. She has worked on projects such as "Sanjha Sufna," "Mohre," and "Prachand Ashoka.”

It also stars Nausheen Ali Sardar, who gained widespread recognition with her work in Kkusum, which follows the journey of a young, hard working and middle class girl, Kkusum and later, after a 20 year leap on her daughter Kkumud.

The show starred Nausheen in the title role, and after a generation leap, it was played by Manasi Joshi Roy and Shilpa Saklani. Actor Anuj Saxena starred opposite her. The roles of Kkumud and Kali were essayed by Aashka Goradia and Rucha Gujarathi.

